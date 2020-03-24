Pregnant Katy Perry Goes Casual During Pharmacy Run

Famous singer Katy Perry, 35, has been photographed while leaving a pharmacy while carrying a large plastic bag of goods. The pregnant superstar went on a supply run amidst coronavirus outbreak and replenished her supplies.

The pop star is expecting her first child with her fiance and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 43. She had a concert in Australia while he was filming in Europe, but both had to travel back to America because of the pandemic.

Now, the beauty was seen shopping for pharmacy supplies wearing a casual outfit. She opted for a grey hoodie, navy and blue leggings, and brown Uggs. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

An interesting and adorable thing about her outing was her cute puppy, which she carried inside of her zipped-up hoodie!

In the meantime, Bloom was refueling the car, before giving his fiance a kiss through the window!

The pair rarely goes out together and almost never hold hands, which is why this moment means a lot to their fans.