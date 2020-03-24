CelebritiesCoronavirus

Pregnant Katy Perry Goes Casual During Pharmacy Run

by Zarko85
Famous singer Katy Perry, 35, has been photographed while leaving a pharmacy while carrying a large plastic bag of goods. The pregnant superstar went on a supply run amidst coronavirus outbreak and replenished her supplies.

The pop star is expecting her first child with her fiance and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 43. She had a concert in Australia while he was filming in Europe, but both had to travel back to America because of the pandemic.

Source: CelebMafia

Now, the beauty was seen shopping for pharmacy supplies wearing a casual outfit. She opted for a grey hoodie, navy and blue leggings, and brown Uggs. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

An interesting and adorable thing about her outing was her cute puppy, which she carried inside of her zipped-up hoodie!

Source: HawtCelebs

In the meantime, Bloom was refueling the car, before giving his fiance a kiss through the window!

Source: Swplashnews

The pair rarely goes out together and almost never hold hands, which is why this moment means a lot to their fans.

