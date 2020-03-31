Madonna and Her Son Play and Sing Together in Isolation

Madonna, 61, the queen of pop, has been spending her isolation at home with her children, as is using the extra free time to bond and connect with them even more than usual.

Because of her tight schedule and many concerts, she has rarely been home for the past year or so, so this quarantine situation gave her an opportunity to make up for it with her kids.

With her son David, 14, she sang and gave rhythm as he was playing the guitar. The mother and son duo did an excellent job. She captioned the photo with, “That Magical connection between Mother and Son that cannot be explained ………. no we ate not going mad in quarantine….” The video has over 346,000 views and nearly 1,400 comments.

Madonna has two biological children, daughter Lourdes, 23, and son Rocco, 19, and three more adopted children, apart from David whom she adopted in 2006. In 2009, she adopted Mercy, 14, and in 2017, she adopted twins from Malawi, Stelle and Estere, 7.