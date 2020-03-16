Coronavirus is Under Tremendous Control Claims Trump

CNN – 03/16/2020: If you listen to experts, then you know that the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is if all of us work together. Stay put, avoid unnecessary contact, take care of yourself and your loved ones. But, if you listen to President Donald Trump, things are under control, and you almost have nothing to worry about. As you can see, expert opinion differs from the one POTUS has.



The people of the US are anxious and are entering a state of mind where they are prepared to be self-quarantined. The virus is spreading, and people are scared but ready to do what is necessary to stay safe and healthy. They are prepared to do this despite knowing that their health, economy, and lifestyle is in jeopardy.

Trump’s opinion on the subject changes daily. One day he claims everything is under control, the next day he’s preparing the nation for the worst. During early Monday, POTUS called governors to provide their citizens with medical equipment without relying on federal funds.

While the number for those who are infected with this virus continues to grow President also finds time for other things such as Michael Flynn pardon. At the same time, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has a warning message.

When asked if there’s a possibility that many more could die, Dr. Fauci stated: “It could happen, and it could be worse. If we go about our daily lives and not worry about everything.”

Fauci also added: “People sometimes think that I’m overreacting. I like it when people are thinking I’m overreacting because that means we’re doing it just right.”

On the other side, you have Donald Trump, who, when asked the same question, said: “It’s a very contagious virus, it’s incredible, but it’s something we have tremendous control of.”

Source: cnn.com