Kate Middleton Paying Tribute To Her Children With A New Beautiful Necklace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on their tour in Scotland without their children, so Kate decided to pay a tribute to their three children that had to stay home.

Scotland is very special for William and Kate. That is the place where they met for the first time and fell in love. The Duke even talked about how special Scotland was to him during his earlier life where he found comfort after his mother’s death.

This was the first engagement outside England for the Royal couple, and the first time after a year in a lockdown when they had to leave their children home. That is why Kate wore a beautiful £495 necklace by Daniella Draper. The piece is made of recycled yellow gold and it has three initials on it, G, C, and L, a tribute to George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The jewelry that Kate Middleton wears is especially interesting to the nation, so almost every pair of earrings, bracelets, as well as necklaces are analyzed in detail. And this time, Prince William’s wife did not pass without numerous comments. She wore a simple Ralph Lauren cable knit sweatshirt, and black trousers, giving the necklace a center of attention.

This is not the first time that she is wearing a necklace with their initials. Last year, in September, Kate was visiting parents who were struggling with depression and anxiety due to coronavirus lockdown. She also wore a simple white shirt and pink trousers, and a beautiful necklace with initials engraved on the pads.

Earlier the same year she visited a children’s center for early development and the gold necklace, with a round pendant in the shape of the moon, immediately attracted attention. This unique piece of jewelry was made especially for Kate Middleton. Its price is around 1,020 pounds and seven letters can be engraved but the Duchess decided to wear the initials of her children.