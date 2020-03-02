Celebrities

Justin Bieber Celebrated His 26th Birthday

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Internarial music superstar Justin Bieber has just turned 26 years old, and spent his birthday with wife Hailey Bieber and his closest friends. They took a whole night and partied around Los Angeles.

source:tmz.com

First, the pair hit “Pecorino”, an Italian restaurant in LA, for an intimate dinner before they went to his party at the “Delilah” nightclub and restaurant. They arrived holding hands and look great.

Read also: Justin Bieber Becomes the First Music Star With 50 Million YouTube Subscribers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kevin1mejia via Instagram stories. #justinbieber

A post shared by Justin Bieber News (@dailyjbsource) on

Between 40 and 50 of the pair’s close friends were invited, including his fashion line employees, personal trainers, and friends from his church group. In charge for the tunes at the party was DJ Tay James, who played Bieber’s favorite tracks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Video of Justin and Hailey celebrating Justin’s birthday in Los Angeles. (March 1) #justinbieber

A post shared by Justin Bieber News (@dailyjbsource) on

However, Justin later also serenaded Hailey with his new song “Intentions” and they danced together to it. He posted a photo that captured the adorable moment, and captioned it with, “You’re my birthday gift bubba.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Video of Justin celebrating his birthday in Los Angeles. (March 1) #justinbieber

A post shared by Justin Bieber News (@dailyjbsource) on


A source close to the pair reportedly said “Justin and Hailey were inseparable the entire night,” and that “He always had his arm around her and they were constantly dancing to the music.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Brinks a Ponny and a Donkey to Work

Bombshell Ana Cheri Sizzles in a Tropical Bikini on Hawaii...

Kylie Jenner Shows Her Hourglass Figure Once Again

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
14 × 30 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy