Justin Bieber Celebrated His 26th Birthday

Internarial music superstar Justin Bieber has just turned 26 years old, and spent his birthday with wife Hailey Bieber and his closest friends. They took a whole night and partied around Los Angeles.

First, the pair hit “Pecorino”, an Italian restaurant in LA, for an intimate dinner before they went to his party at the “Delilah” nightclub and restaurant. They arrived holding hands and look great.

View this post on Instagram Kevin1mejia via Instagram stories. #justinbieber A post shared by Justin Bieber News (@dailyjbsource) on Mar 1, 2020 at 3:11am PST

Between 40 and 50 of the pair’s close friends were invited, including his fashion line employees, personal trainers, and friends from his church group. In charge for the tunes at the party was DJ Tay James, who played Bieber’s favorite tracks.

However, Justin later also serenaded Hailey with his new song “Intentions” and they danced together to it. He posted a photo that captured the adorable moment, and captioned it with, “You’re my birthday gift bubba.”



A source close to the pair reportedly said “Justin and Hailey were inseparable the entire night,” and that “He always had his arm around her and they were constantly dancing to the music.”