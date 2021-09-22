Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant Or Was It Just An Affectionate Pose With Her Hubby?

Hailey Bieber is trying to fight off rumors that she’s pregnant. The whole buzz started when the couple appeared at this year’s Met Gala event. Justin and Hailey posed for photos on the red carpet when fans went into overdrive. The pop star put his hands around Hailey’s belly which was interpreted as him shielding their baby or just trying to subtly announce the pregnancy.

However, it was just an innocent, loving pose that the couple took for the cameras. Hailey is not pregnant. This was confirmed by the inside sources for TMZ. The married couple was just being affectionate to each other, nothing more.

Bieber’s looked classy when they showed up at Met Gala 2021. Justin was wearing a stylish black suit with flared pants and a white shirt. Still, his model wife stole the show when she showed up in a timeless black velvet dress by Saint Laurent. The strapless gown featured an embellished plunging neckline and figure-hugging flowing shape.

The couple was rubbing elbows with many other A-listers that were definite head-turners – like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Zoe Kravitz.

Besides going to the party of the year, Hailey and Justin had another reason to be festive that night. It was their third anniversary. The couple wed in September of 2018 at the New York courthouse. A year later, they decided to hold a lavish wedding reception in North Carolina where they invited family and friends to celebrate with them.

Pregnancy rumors have been following Hailey around since news broke out that she is in a relationship with Justin. Since they wed the rumor mill went into the fifth gear. Every few months we hear about Hailey’s secret pregnancy. The last time the 24-year old model had to deny rumors was after Justin posted the photo of them captioning it: “Mom and Dad”. Hailey quickly reacted to it saying: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mum and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted” before fans went berserk again.

A couple of days ago, Hailey went a step further and posted photos from a family vacation. She showed her physique in tiny bikinis, dancing and posing for the camera. “Cheeks looking good sis,” commented fellow model Leomie Anderson, while “13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman wrote: “It’s perfect”.