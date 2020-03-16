Jojo Babie Reveals How She Spends Time in Self-Quarantine

American model Jojo Babie posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, showing to her followers how she spends time during coronavirus outbreak.

She delighted her 9.5 million followers with a picture of her peachy posterior. “Just workin out at home and takin selfies cause there ain’t sh*t to do!”, Babie wrote in the caption.

Jojo Babie is a real social media sensation. The blond bombshell often shares provocative pictures on her Instagram profile, which her followers reward with millions of likes and comments.

As always, her fans were amazed by her fabulous figure.” Looking sweet always”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “I swear you are the hottest girl on IG! I’ve never seen someone so gifted in every area! You are so beautiful and stunning at the same time!”.

“Perfection”, one of the comments read.