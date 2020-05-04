Jamie and Jools Oliver Celebrate 20th Anniversary: Here’s Their Love Story!

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools will be celebrating their 20th wedding this summer, but their love wasn’t always idyllic.

The 44-year-old chef and his one year older wife have been together since they were teenagers and got married in July 2000. They welcomed five children together – Poppy (18), Daisy (17), Petal (11) Buddy (9), and River (3). Yet their long marriage has not always been as harmonious as it seems today.

Jamie pointed out on one occasion that he would never cheat on his wife, but that did not stop her from doubting his fidelity. Nine years ago, she admitted to spying on him sometimes.

“I’ll check his email. I’ll check his Twitter. I’ll check his phone. Everything seems fine. He says I’m a jealous girl, but I think I’m fairly laidback, considering”, Jools said back in 2011.

That same year Jamie admitted that they were stuck in a rut and that marriage was not easy.

“I’m not a worrier, but she is a worrier. I don’t need that, and she doesn’t need that, so we’re in a bit of a rut”, the TV chef said then. Years later, he recounted that Jools had long suspected he was cheating on her.

“My missus accused me of having an affair once, because I kept disappearing and coming back with green on my knees. It was courgette season, and I was in the vegetable patch!” Oliver said.

He also admitted that he was sorry he didn’t spend more time with his children because of the amount of work. Still, it seems that everything is in order. The chef says he talks to his children regularly about everything and tries to maintain a harmonious relationship.

The couple is happier today than ever, and they seem to have resolved all the problems. They announced that they would renew their vows this summer.