Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Apologizing for Her ‘Pale’ Skin: “It’s Your Color!”

Kim Kardashian once again angered the Internet. The 39-year-old reality star recently made remarks about her skin tone, because of which she was accused of blackfishing.

The “KUWTK” star posted a video on IG stories in which he was putting lipstick on her lips. Then she noticed that the skin color of her hands looks lighter than her face. “Don’t judge me for my pale hand”, Kim wrote on the story. Her plea didn’t work, so she soon faced a public backlash.

“Your hand isn’t pale @KimKardashian… it’s the color your FACE should be too”, one social media user said, and another added: “She saying that like that’s not her actual skin color”.

“The pale hand is how you look without the tan and makeup. Suck it up, baby”, one tweet read. Some Twitter users accused her of blackfishing. “Your hand isn’t pale, it’s your face that’s too brown/orange… and yes, we will judge you for that. STOP BLAVKFISHING”, one wrote.