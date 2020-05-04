Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Apologizing for Her ‘Pale’ Skin: “It’s Your Color!”

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Kim Kardashian once again angered the Internet. The 39-year-old reality star recently made remarks about her skin tone, because of which she was accused of blackfishing.

Image source: aceshowbiz.com

The “KUWTK” star posted a video on IG stories in which he was putting lipstick on her lips. Then she noticed that the skin color of her hands looks lighter than her face. “Don’t judge me for my pale hand”, Kim wrote on the story. Her plea didn’t work, so she soon faced a public backlash.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Says She Sometimes Has No Time To Shower

“Your hand isn’t pale @KimKardashian… it’s the color your FACE should be too”, one social media user said, and another added: “She saying that like that’s not her actual skin color”.

View this post on Instagram

🤎

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

“The pale hand is how you look without the tan and makeup. Suck it up, baby”, one tweet read. Some Twitter users accused her of blackfishing. “Your hand isn’t pale, it’s your face that’s too brown/orange… and yes, we will judge you for that. STOP BLAVKFISHING”, one wrote.

View this post on Instagram

🚽 🤳

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Celebrities Are Desperate for Botox Injections During the Lockdown

Kim Kardashian Says She Sometimes Has No Time To Shower

Paul George’s GF, Serbian Kim Kardashian Stuns in a Tiny...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
8 + 9 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy