Jesy Nelson Strips Down To a Red Bikini Showing Off Her Body

The “Little Mix” star Jesy Nelson, 28, posted one more racy picture in which she is flaunting her famous curves. She is popular online because of her racy outfits and sultry content.

She wore a tiny red bikini while soaking up some vitamin D, sunbathing in her backyard. Her curvaceous figure is on full display, as she looks directly at the camera with a seductive look on her face.

Read Also: Model Natasha Oakley Slips Into a Strapless Bikini

Nelson has more than 6.7 million followers on Instagram. This post has around 705,000 likes and almost 8,500 comments. The caption reads, “Caught a bit of ray today.”

Read Also: Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid Have The Same White Bikini

Recently, she broke up with “Love Island” star Chris Hughes, but she seems fine if this picture is any proof. She is enjoying her single life while treating her fans with some juicy content, as always.