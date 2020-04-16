Halle Berry Shows Her Perfect Body in “Pillow Dress”

Famous actress Halle Berry joined in an unusual social media dare named “The pillow challenge” and rocked it. She posted a picture on Instagram wearing a black pillow as a dress and blown away her followers.
The 53-year-old star used a fluffy pillow, which she belted around her waist. Then she took a high-fashion pose. She didn’t forget accessories, such as heels, sunglasses, and a hat.
“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge”, the captioned read. The actress flaunted her perfectly toned body.
Read Also: Halle Berry Faces Fan Backlash For a Video of Her Son Wearing Heels
It is known that Halle has a rigorous working routine and that she is also a big fan of the keto diet.
View this post on Instagram
Better late than never 😉 – Happy #FitnessFriday! #quarantine is a bitch! This week has been extra crazy for me… I just turned in the first cut of my film and directorial debut #Bruised tonight!! 🍾 Excited to celebrate, but for now I want to take it alllll the way back with you. So tonight, I have something extra special – check #IGTV for Fitness Friday Classics! These are my and @peterleethomas’s favorite workouts from the past 2 years. Take a walk down memory lane, take these workouts into the weekend with us and get ready to feel the 🔥🔥🔥🔥- Most importantly? Stay home, stay clean and stay FIT AND HEALTHY!
Her followers were left in complete awe. “This is so good!!! Need to do this”, “Man I love you”, “Man I love you”, “That damn pillow looks good asf on you Halle”, “You killed it”, some of the comments read.
View this post on Instagram
Time to get the blood pumping for our FINAL installment of #PHITTalks with pieces from the new #RespinByHalleBerry collection! This episode is a doozy, because we’re answering all your questions on the topic y’all seem to dread the most – CARDIO. That said we have a GREAT consolation prize! This Saturday, I will be dropping an official ultimate warrior playlist with @applemusic to really get your cardio groove going! Check stories for more. Can’t wait to meet the rē•spin collection?? Find our pieces now at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls, and @burlingtonstyle – and don’t forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥️