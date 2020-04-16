Halle Berry Shows Her Perfect Body in “Pillow Dress”

Famous actress Halle Berry joined in an unusual social media dare named “The pillow challenge” and rocked it. She posted a picture on Instagram wearing a black pillow as a dress and blown away her followers.

The 53-year-old star used a fluffy pillow, which she belted around her waist. Then she took a high-fashion pose. She didn’t forget accessories, such as heels, sunglasses, and a hat.

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge”, the captioned read. The actress flaunted her perfectly toned body.

Read Also: Halle Berry Faces Fan Backlash For a Video of Her Son Wearing Heels

It is known that Halle has a rigorous working routine and that she is also a big fan of the keto diet.

Her followers were left in complete awe. “This is so good!!! Need to do this”, “Man I love you”, “Man I love you”, “That damn pillow looks good asf on you Halle”, “You killed it”, some of the comments read.