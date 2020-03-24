Olivia Attwood Treats Her Followers With a Lingerie Pic on a Sunny Day

The reality star Olivia Attwood delighted her Instagram followers with a picture that sparked everyone’s imagination. The “Love Island” star posed on a bed in pink lace lingerie while enjoying the sunshine.

Attwood showed her tanned body and an incredible physique in a picture which she captioned with: “Just some indoor sunshine”. Her blonde hair was picked up in a high bun, while some of it covered her shoulders.

Her latest Instagram post already has more than 23,000 likes, and first to share their impressions were her reality show colleagues and other celebrities. Chloe Sims left smiling emojis with hearts in the comments.

“Wow, you look absolutely amazing as always, Olivia Attwood. I hope you are ok, and I absolutely love you and stay safe”, one of her followers wrote.

Another added: “Love you ….love your insta stories….. stay well and happy Olivia and Brad”.

“You look unreal”, “Insane”, “Beautiful”, some of the comments read.