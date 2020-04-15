Model Natasha Oakley Slips Into a Strapless Bikini

Australian Instagram model Natasha Oakley, 29, hit the beach over the weekend. While wearing a beautiful white bikini set, she took some photos and shared them with her fans on Instagram.

The blonde stunner treated her 2.1 million followers with some amazing snaps she took in Palm Beach, New South Wales, in her home country of Australia.

She posted a slideshow of three black and white photos. All of then have her incredibly fit and curvaceous figure in focus. She can be seen in front of a hotel with a drink in one hand, stroking her wet hair with the other.

Her post currently has almost 16,000 likes and more than 100 comments. The beauty opted for a tiny strapless white bikini set and paired it with black sunglasses and a white see-through robe. In the caption, she revealed that she was waiting for the Easter bunny to show up and join her!

Natasha is popular on Instagram for her content similar to this bikini slideshow. She often uploads content that showcases her dreamy body in various racy outfits. Her fans love her for it and support her with thousands of like and hundreds of comments on her every post.