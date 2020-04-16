CelebritiesHome & Garden

Peek Inside The Stunning Home of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

by Zarko85
Two legends of the Hollywood film industry Michael Douglas, 75, and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 50, have revealed more about their beautiful home.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones married in 2000, and they have two children, a son Dylan Michael, 19, and a daughter, Carys Zeta, 17.

The family lives in an amazing Georgian style mansion in Irvington, New York, just outside of the city.

On his Instagram profile, both of them shared some photos of the mansion. Douglas and their cute puppy were snapped by Zeta-Jones as they chilled in the backyard.

Their home is about 25 miles outside of Manhattan, surrounded by beautiful scenery and nature. The family of four has been spending their time there during the pandemic.

A while ago, she also shared a piece of the interior on her own profile, pointing out that it was her suggestion of how to stylize your home.

The actress has more than 3.4 million followers on this social media platform. Her home design post has around 9,000 likes and about 100 comments.

