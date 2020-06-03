Jessica Simpson Looks Stunning, Continues to Lose Weight

Singer and actress Jessica Simpson, 39, used to be among the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. After a lengthy battle with weight, especially following her third pregnancy, she decided to transform her body.

Simpson weighed 108 kilograms after delivering her third child. Ever since, she has been on a strict workout and diet regime that saw her lose 45 kg, bu she is not done. With the help of her personal trainer and enough willpower, Jessica showed everyone how good you can look no matter what.

The secret behind her incredible weight loss is simple. Her trainer recommended 12,000 steps per day, and a minimum of 7 hours of sleep. Also important is to spend 1 hour without technology every day.

On her Instagram profile, she regularly updates her followers on everything that is going on. She loves sharing photos of herself with her family and is not afraid of goofing around.

Read also: Jessica Simpson Posts an Adorable Family Photo For Easter

The beautiful and successful mother of three turns 40 in July. She has never looked better and her positive attitude and smiles tell us everything we need to know about how good she feels in her skin!