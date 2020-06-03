Daughter of Famous Blogger Ashley Stock Passes Away at 3

Famous blogger Ashley Stock, 36, is living the worst nightmare of any parent. Her daughter Stevie Lynn 3, passed away following a hard battle with a rare form of brain cancer.

Little Stevie was diagnosed with the deadly disease in April of 2020. Immediately, the doctors estimated that she had no chance of survival. Ashley started to suspect something was wrong when she noticed changes in Stevie’s motor functions.

The worried mother took her daughter for a checkup on April 11, which is when troubles began. On her Instagram profile on May 27, she shared the sad news of her daughter’s passing.

In a heart-wrenching message in the form of a photo caption, Ashley updated her 455,000 followers with the saddest news imaginable. The post gained over 217,000 likes and more importantly, nearly 30,000 comments of support.

Ashley Stock and her husband Ben also have two sons together, Wesley, 10, and Sawyer, 7. Stevie’s father and brothers could not visit her as much as Ashley, as only one parent could visit regularly due to COVID-19 restrictions.