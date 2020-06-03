Daughter of Famous Blogger Ashley Stock Passes Away at 3

Famous blogger Ashley Stock, 36, is living the worst nightmare of any parent. Her daughter Stevie Lynn 3, passed away following a hard battle with a rare form of brain cancer.
Little Stevie was diagnosed with the deadly disease in April of 2020. Immediately, the doctors estimated that she had no chance of survival. Ashley started to suspect something was wrong when she noticed changes in Stevie’s motor functions.
The worried mother took her daughter for a checkup on April 11, which is when troubles began. On her Instagram profile on May 27, she shared the sad news of her daughter’s passing.
In a heart-wrenching message in the form of a photo caption, Ashley updated her 455,000 followers with the saddest news imaginable. The post gained over 217,000 likes and more importantly, nearly 30,000 comments of support.
🌟Stevie Lynn Stock 🌟 3 years old. Seed Planter. Miracle Maker. Light Giver. Heart Healer. Blue eyed, dimpled smile, curly haired forever baby girl. Adored little sister, daughter and friend. At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms. There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I’ll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense i can’t put it into words. I let it out a bit at a time, like when you gently twist the lid off a liter soda bottle…releasing the built up pressure little by little to keep it from exploding all over the place. I guess it’s like that. I’m twisting the lid on my grief gently. Because if i release it all at once, i don’t see how i could possibly survive. Gentleness has been my most effective approach on grief these last months, gentleness for myself and for all the beloved mourners by my side. We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it’s already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a “get out of pain free” card, and that’s okay. I don’t know how to do this, so for now we’ll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends. #stevielynnstock #dipg #starsforstevie
Ashley Stock and her husband Ben also have two sons together, Wesley, 10, and Sawyer, 7. Stevie’s father and brothers could not visit her as much as Ashley, as only one parent could visit regularly due to COVID-19 restrictions.
