Jessica Simpson Posts an Adorable Family Photo For Easter

Actress Jessica Simpson, 39, surprised the fans with a cute and colorful family Easter photo with her husband and former NFL player Eric Johnson, 40, and their three children.

The actress wore matching sweatshirt and sweatpants and posted a picture of herself before the whole family joined in, imitating a bunny with a face mask on.

Jessica and Eric were accompanied by their three kids, Maxwell Drew, 7, Ace Knute, 6, and Birdie Mae, 1, and posed for a color-rich, wacky family snap.

The post now sits at nearly 214,000 likes and almost 1,200 comments. It is actually a six-photo slideshow showcasing the family in various parts of their home for Easter. There were gifts too! All five of them wore matching sweatpants and sweatshirts, as well as bunny ears.

There seemed to be a lot of fun, laughter, and love in the household this past Sunday. Simpson regularly shares photos with her husband and kids, and the fans are used to seeing them on her feed. Apart from that, her feed is rich with fashionable and classy outfits she wears.