Jessica Simpson’s Husband and Daughter Have Some Fun In The Pool

Hollywood actress Jessica Simpson, 39, and her husband and former NFL player Eric Johnson, 30, have celebrated Easter over the weekend like many others, but the happy family shared an adorable slideshow of holiday snaps on Instagram.

Along their three children, they slipped into matching Easter-themed clothes and bunny ears and had a wonderful day together. Now however, the actress surprised her 5.3 million Instagram fans with yet another family related photograph.

Read Also: Jessica Simpson Posts an Adorable Family Photo For Easter

Their young daughter Birdie Mae, 1, loves it when her daddy tosses her into the air and catches her just as she touches the water. They spent some wonderful daddy-daughter time in the pool, which the mommy captured and captioned with, “Birdie and her Daddy in their happy place. The classic Eric toss and catch!!! #BIRDIEMAE.” The photo has more than 126,000 likes and 660 comments.

Birdie’s older brother Ace Knute, 6, loves the exact same thing, but Eric tosses him straight into a backflip! Not even his broken arm in a cast stopped him from having a blast in the pool a while ago. Simpson wrote, “A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #waterproofcast #ACEKNUTE.”

We will assume that their oldest child, Maxwell Drew, who turns 8 next month, also loves the same kind of summer water activities as his two younger siblings!