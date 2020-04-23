Jennifer Lopez Treats Fans With Swimsuit Photo on Earth Day

Famous singer and actress Jennifer Lopez urged her Instagram followers to be good to “Mother Earth”. The 50-year-old star shared a picture showing her perfectly toned body in a white swimsuit. J. Lo posed sitting on the poolside while rays of sunshine cover her face.

“Mother Earth…. Be conscious of how you treat her. Love her and she will keep you forever”, J. Lo wrote in the caption. Her followers rewarded her latest Instagram post with more than 1.4 million likes.

Her fans praised her figure. “You’re so beautiful”, one of them wrote and another one added: “Amazing my love”. “Stunning”, “Beauty in human form”, “Love ya, stay safe queen”, some of the comments read.

Lopez is currently in self-isolation in her home with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their families during coronavirus pandemic.