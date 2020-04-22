Gabrielle Union Poses in a Skimpy Bikini

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union, 47, showed everyone her sculpted abs a stunning fit figure with some gorgeous Instagram photos.

The beauty is currently spending time at home with her family, so she decided to hi her backyard pool and absorb some vitamin D. She can be seen spending quality time with her husband Dwyane Wade, and her stepdaughter Zaya Wade.

The collection of bikini photos proved to everyone how good she still looks no matter her age. Her arched booty is in focus in several snaps, and her legs seem to go forever!

Read Also: Jojo Babie Shares a Bootyfull Bikini Video

In several photos, she is standing in the pool and holding a wine glass with a half-empty bottle next to her.

In another two, she is posing with her husband, with a magnificent sunset in the scenic background of their hillside home.

This 2-photo slideshow has more than 621,000 likes and nearly 2,700 comments.

The stunner has over 15.9 million Instagram followers, where she regularly shares content from her life. Her feed includes workout videos, family photos, and formal events.