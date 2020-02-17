Jennifer Lopez Stuns With a New Bikini Photo

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, 50, has no plans to stop shocking the world with her looks. At her age she has no competition when it comes to her body, and she can even rival some of the best looking 20 or 30 year olds out there.

The beauty really knows how to make her fans happy, and she did it again with a breathtaking bikini photo on her Instagram page. In the latest masterpiece, her sculpted abs, tight thighs, and stunning curves are on display as she poses in front of a mirror wearing a white bikini.

Her 114.1 million followers were left in disbelief and in 49 minutes, the photo already had over 2.3 million likes. Right now, it has more than 7 million likes and 100,000 comments. She captioned it with “Relaxed and recharged,” suggesting she has recovered from her historic Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.



She is the prime example of how good one can look even in their fifties. We should all look up to the star and hope to look at least half as good as her at 50.