“House of Cards” Star Enjoys Bike Ride With Her 18y Younger Husband

Hollywood actress and “House of Cards” star Robin Wright was spotted while enjoying the bike ride through the deserted streets of Los Angeles with her young husband, Clement Giraudet.

The 54-year-old actress, whose third husband is 18 years younger than her, chose a casual outfit for the ride, hiding her eyes behind sunglasses. She did not carry protective equipment, such as a mask and gloves, which many of her colleagues are opting for these days.

Robin and Clement have been dating since 2017, and because of her relationship with a 36-year-old manager working for a fashion house, Yves Saint Laurent, she was labeled as “cougar”, but Wright never seemed happier. This is Robin’s third marriage, and a secret wedding ceremony took place in the French village of La Roche-sur-le-Buis.

Robin was married to actor Sean Penn before Clement from 1996 to 2010, and ex-spouses are the parents of the 29-year-old Dylan and the 26-year-old Hopper.

Before him, she was married to the late American soap opera actor Dane Witherspoon from 1986 to 1988.