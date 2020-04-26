Jennifer Lopez Steals the Show at Daughter’s Birthday Party

Superstar singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, 50, is no stranger to the spotlight. Therefore, she made sure she was the star during a special event at their home.
Her husband Alex Rodriguez, 44, threw a party for his daughter Ella’s 12th birthday. One of the guests was his former wife Cynthia Scurtis, so Lopez was on her toes the whole day.
As all of the children played together, ran around, and ate the cake, J. Lo could hardly disappoint the photographers and leave them empty handed.
She went to the middle of the lawn and took off her sweatshirt, underneath she wore a see-through lace nude colored bra. Cynthia looked in disbelief as his ex-husband’s fiancé stripped down in front of her.
When Alex saw the scandal that could unravel, he approached Lopez and sat down with her for a little bit, keeping her company. She laid back on the grass and took in some sun.
Although the famous couple urged the public on numerous occasions to stay at home, they threw a party and invited a lot of people. Their fans think they are irresponsible and biased. Rodriguez was spotted with a surgical mask on however.
To my loving little Ella… the first day I met you, (you were so little then…) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second …you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! 💕 HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!! 🌸