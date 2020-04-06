Jay-Z and Meek Mill Donate 100,000 Surgical Masks to Prisons

Famous rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill made a generous donation to help protect inmates and prison staff from coronavirus. Rappers donated 100,000 surgical masks, through their Reform Alliance organization.

Mask will be given to the Tennessee Department of Corrections with an allotment for the state, the Mississippi State Penitentiary, with the bulk going to New York’s Riker’s Island Correctional and their medical facility as one of the country’s largest prisons, Entertainment Weekly reports.

WE JUST DONATED 100k MASKS TO PEOPLE BEHIND BARS 🙌🏾 that includes 50k to #Rikers, 40k to @TNTDOC1, and 5k to #ParchmanPrison. THANK YOU to our friend @ShakaSenghor for leading this charge. We need to protect vulnerable people behind bars & GET THEM OUT! https://t.co/xSutAIlnRD pic.twitter.com/FhyMfDfrXk — REFORM Alliance (@REFORM) April 3, 2020

Social distancing is challenging in prisons, and the infection rate is betting bigger due to the lack of soap, running water, and a low amount of tissues and toilet paper. According to Slate, 223 staff members and 231 prisoners at Riker’s have tested positive for Covid-19.

Reform Alliance also announced that they found 36.000 more masks and will send them to South Carolina.