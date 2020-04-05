Pink Recovers From Coronavirus, Donates $1 Million to Relief

One of the most famous and most widely recognizable singers, Pink, 40, has fully recovered after being infected with the coronavirus.
Two weeks ago, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson both showed COVID-19 symptoms, but luckily only she was positive. After resting and receiving treatment, she feels good and is not negative.
She revealed the happy news in an Instagram post in which she can be seen with her son. The post has more than 1.2 million likes and almost 50,000 comments. Pink has over 7.7 million followers on her official Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
Following this scary experience, she learned a lot and has decided to become the newest celebrity to donate a large sum of money to the COVID-19 relief.
Pink chose to give $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund, and another $500,000 to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.
Read also: Taylor Swift Donates $3,000 to a Loyal Fan Who Lost Her Job