Pink Recovers From Coronavirus, Donates $1 Million to Relief

One of the most famous and most widely recognizable singers, Pink, 40, has fully recovered after being infected with the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson both showed COVID-19 symptoms, but luckily only she was positive. After resting and receiving treatment, she feels good and is not negative.

She revealed the happy news in an Instagram post in which she can be seen with her son. The post has more than 1.2 million likes and almost 50,000 comments. Pink has over 7.7 million followers on her official Instagram page.

Following this scary experience, she learned a lot and has decided to become the newest celebrity to donate a large sum of money to the COVID-19 relief.

Pink chose to give $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund, and another $500,000 to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.