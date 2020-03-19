Croatia’s Hottest Cheerleader Rocks Lingerie Made of Toilet Paper!

In the times when the whole world is panic buying and stockpiling toilet paper, the most famous Croatian cheerleader, Ivana Knoll, decided to show how she is using her supplies.

Knoll posted a photo on her Instagram profile in which she is kneeling behind a pile of toilet paper rolls, and she used some paper to make her underwear.

The photo shows her wearing a bra wrapped with toilet paper, and even if she wears panties, they are small enough to be covered with toilet paper.

“Ladies, now is the time when every man can be your”, she wrote with a photo that cheered her followers.

“You are beautiful”, “Wow, sexy and very desirable”, “Woman so you are surreal”, “Honey”, “Beauty”, “The Queen”, some of the comments read.