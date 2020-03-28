Croatia’s Hottest Cheerleader Spends Quarantine Time Slapping Shawn Mendes

The bombshell Ivana Knoll, who is known around the globe as Croatia’s Hottest Cheerleader, is currently in self-isolation. Like many other, quarantine time is not affecting her positively, so she needs to come up with different ways to raise her spirits.

The Knoll Doll posted a video on her Instagram profile that cheered her followers. In a short video, she is cleaning the dust of her TV on which is playing music video of Shawn Mendes’s song “Stitches”. At one moment she decides to hit the singer with the rag.

“Bad quarantine mood, shut up”, Ivana Knoll wrote in the caption.

“I would like to see the other 20 takes”, one of her followers joked. Some of them were surprised by the slap. “Jumped from the chair when you hit him”, one comment read.

“Beautiful”, “Haha, love this”, “The Queen”, some of the comments on this hilarious video read.