First Coronavirus Death in Russia Confirmed

First coronavirus-related death in Russia has been confirmed as a 79-year-old woman with pre-existing health conditions has passed away.

Moscow’s coronavirus headquarters said that the unnamed woman was hospitalized last week and later moves to an isolated room after tested positive for coronavirus.

They stated that she died due to pneumonia and a combination of several other pre-existing health conditions.

The head physician at Moscow’s Infectious Diseases Hospital No. 2 Svetlana Krasnova said that “the elderly patient had a number of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, artery disease and hypertension. The patient was given comprehensive intensive care”.