The Importance of Email Marketing for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

We live in a world of modern technology, don’t we? The development of the Internet has completely changed the way the business world functions. This especially counts when we talk about advertising.

Each business field that exists is more competitive than ever. People have realized that running a personal business brings many opportunities and benefits. Despite that, everyone now uses social media and it is easier than ever before to reach your target audience.

However, you need to find a different way to advertise from your competitors. If you use the same method of promotion, you won’t be quite sure if you will become better than they.

Anyway, when we talk about email marketing, many people believe this is not an effective advertising method. More precisely, they think that people do not use their email as before because of the development of social media. If you are one of them, then we need to say you are wrong. Did you know that, on average, an email marketing campaign brings 3800% ROI? Yes, for each dollar that you invest, you can potentially get $38.

Still, this means that you truly need to be an expert in this field. Until you improve your knowledge and skills associated with this marketing field, we recommend you hire someone. There are companies like eSputnik that will help you with this.

Yet, we know that you won’t even explore the email campaign field if you do not hear the benefits that this powerful marketing tool brings. We would like to highlight some of the most important ones.

Let’s find them out together.

More Personalized Content

When you publish content on your blog, the posts are not dedicated to a certain person. You dedicate that content to the entire target audience that is following your brand. However, with email marketing, the content you create is maximally personalized.

You need to know that members of your target audience have different concerns and questions. Thanks to their preferences you can send them highly personalized content. This includes everything from the perfect subject line to images that resonate with the current customer.

In this case, your content mustn’t only focus on offering and selling the product. They need to go through different stages before you offer them the product or service that you are offering.

Many businesses use different email tools that help them personalize the content more. That’s why you received many times an email that starts with your first name. In this situation, a huge number of people continue to read the mail you sent.

Thanks to the personalized content you are building a more trusty relationship between you and your clients.

Improvement of Your Credibility

The importance of a good subject line is huge. If it looks a bit shady, then many people will think it is spam and they will delete the email. However, if you do this in the right way, then the more important part comes.

As we said, avoid “salesy” emails. The content that you share needs to be valuable for them. For instance, you can share some pieces of information related to your industry that will improve their knowledge. First of all, the customers will be grateful for that. Yet, the more important thing is that you will show that you are a true professional for a current field. In that way, you will build and improve credibility among people.

Use the benefits of social media to find out which answers they want to get. Only in that way, you will be sure which topics you should cover.

Establishing a Brand

Expending your business and becoming a recognizable brand in today’s world is tough. However, if you manage to become synonymous with the current industry, then your success is not questionable. For example, when you think about computers and other stuff, you start thinking about Apple, Windows, etc.

E-mail marketing allows you to develop a brand identity. Despite sharing valuable content, you can also use email campaigns to get feedback from the customers. Believe it or not, it is also a good tactic to ask them that directly. However, you also have an alternative in the form of a survey or discussion on social media.

Finally, it is recommendable that you always use the logo of your brand in the email content. Our suggestion is to put it in the header of the email. If people read a couple of your emails, there is a big chance they will recognize your logo when they see it somewhere on the street. You probably understand now better why the subject line needs to be engaging.

Improve the Number of Sales

Okay, as we said, your email should be too salesy. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t offer a product through your email. It matters how you offer it. For instance, you can offer different discounts and special offers through emails. You can do that personally, but you can also inform all your audience that there are discounts for your product.

The best thing would be to limit the time of the discounts. For example, “there will be a 20% discount on all products” would be a good choice.

Still, there is one more thing that you should know. When you write about a current product, avoid phrases like “This is the best product in the world.” This and similar phrases are making the content too salesy. Instead, explain to them in detail why your product will bring value to their lives.

Affordability

Medium-sized enterprises will maybe have more money to invest in their marketing campaign. However, the budget is one of the biggest concerns of small business owners.

Email marketing is not something that will take you a fortune. Let’s say that you gathered a huge number of emails through a newsletter on your website. Designing an email is not something that will take you a lot of time. Even if you do not feel ready to do that alone, hiring someone is not expensive. We know that this makes a lot of things easier for small and medium-sized enterprises.

So, what do you think? Is email marketing worth your attention?