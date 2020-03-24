Will & Grace Star Suffered a Nasty Leg Injury

Eric McCormack sustained a severe leg injury and is currently walking with the help of a mobility scooter. Paparazzi caught him trying to walk his dog in the streets of Los Angeles.

His right leg was in a cast and set on a scooter as he wheeled around LA.

The 56-year-old actor currently stars as Will Truman in the hit comedy “Will & Grace”, which premiered in 1998. The series returned to the small screens three years ago, with the cast of Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally, and Debra Messing filming the final season 11 of the famous series, which is currently showing on the US television.

Although it’s been over 20 years since the first episode of the series aired, the cast still looks great today. Even though they are much older, they still look great.