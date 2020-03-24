Does Drinking Warm Water Help Cure COVID-19?

EXPRESS – 03/24/2020: The coronavirus is creating havoc all over the world. People who are not infected yet are in self-isolation and are promoting social distancing. All of us are waiting for a treatment or a vaccine. The latter one is months away, maybe even a year. But, we hear a lot about unorthodox therapies. One of them is warm water. So we beg the question, can warm water help treating those infected with COVID-19?



At the moment, coronavirus is present in 170 countries all over the world. The outbreak started in Chinese province Hubei, in the city of Wuhan last November. To prevent spreading experts and medics alike recommend washing your hands, social distancing, and self-isolation for fourteen days if you feel that you have any symptoms of this virus.

Some of the most common coronavirus symptoms are dry cough, fever, and breathing issues. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that infects the lungs. It takes about five days for symptoms to show themselves after you encounter the virus.

As we said, at the moment, there is no cure or treatment, but the Malaysian Health Minister has a piece of advice for you. Datuk Seri Dr. Adham Baba said that those who feel like they have COVID-19 should drink a lot of hot water as a virus is sensitive to heat. Warm water will flush the infection to our stomachs where digestive acids will kill it concluded Baba.

In his words:” Do not drink water that is not boiled. Drink a glass of water that is warm because the virus does not like warm things. Make sure (the water) is not too hot. The virus will go down (the oesophagus) and when it reaches the stomach which has acids, the virus dies. That’s how we eliminate the virus. What’s important is that we have to kill the virus in our throats before it reaches our lungs.”

This method sounds too good to be true, and it probably is that way. Kalpana Sabapathy, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, stated in an interview with BBC that warm water would not kill the virus.

Ms. Sabapathy said: “One gaping hole in it is the likelihood that you managed to flush all of them down into your stomach. You would probably have already got them in your nostrils by then, for example – it’s not foolproof.”

