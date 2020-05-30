Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Pregnant Belly And Makeup-Free Look

Spanish writer Hilaria Baldwin, 36, and her husband, the famous Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, 62, are expecting their fifth child together. During a fun family day in their yard, the beauty shared some beautiful photos of herself, and the happy family.

In one of the photos, she showcased her pregnant belly while standing near her swimming pool. The selfie was one of the Instagram stories she shared with her 759,000 followers.

Hilaria wore no makeup for the snap. She flaunted the baby bump in a white and green bikini, and looked absolutely gorgeous. In addition, the mother of four wore a baseball cap and a silver necklace with a heart-shaped pendant.

Alec and Hilaria often treat their fans to family photos and videos. Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1, are stars of their parents’ Instagram profiles. Their father has over 1.7 million followers and often shares content featuring his kids.

Hilaria loves her children and is proud to be pregnant again. She is constantly sharing pictures and videos of herself, putting focus on her belly. She often strips down in bikinis and lingerie and is not afraid to show of her body during her fifth pregnancy.