When it’s on, it’s on for Donald Trump. POTUS wants Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act revoked. The reason is his ongoing feud with Twitter, which exploded when the company masked his Minneapolis riots tweets.



Trump is talking about one of the fundamentals of internet law that allows social media platforms and other mediums immunity for host user-generated content.

Trump is a Twitter addict of sorts, so he feels that the platform did him no justice. This is why he called for Section 230 to be revoked: “Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!”

As always, there are third parties that should take the blame. Trump is starting to remember all of his adversaries from the past and present. One of his tweets went as follows: “The President has been targeted by Twitter. @MariaBartiromo What about all of the lies and fraudulent statements made by Adam Schiff, and so many others, on the Russian Witch Hunt Plus, Plus, Plus? What about China’s propaganda? WHO’s mistakes? No flags? @foxandfriends.”

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

While people thought that Donald Trump would ease with his posts after being fact-checked by Twitter, he only started tweeting more. Almost all of his tweets were about Twitter before Minneapolis riots: “Regulate Twitter if they are going to start regulating free speech.” @JudgeJeanine @foxandfriends Well, as they have just proven conclusively, that’s what they are doing. Repeal Section 230!!!”

As America is at the doorstep of more rioting and civil unrest, we can only expect Trump to be more active on his favorite social media platform.

