Alec Baldwin has been one of the most famous actors in the USA. Throughout his career, he managed to build his own style of acting and to be recognized as an actor who can play a lot of different roles. He acted in many popular films that are considered classics, such as The Departed and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. His work was recognized, and this is why he received many awards for his films.

Personal life

He was born as Alexander Rae Baldwin III on the 3rd April in 1958, Amityville, NYC, the USA. It should be also noted that he has five siblings and that he is the second child in the family, his father used to work as a football coach while his mother was working as a teacher of social studies.

After his primary and secondary school, he decided to enroll at George Washington University. He successfully finished it by acquiring a major in political science. It should be also mentioned that he liked the stage and acting from the earliest age and he always wanted to be an actor.

He never gave up on this dream and this was the reason why he decided to move to Manhattan and enroll at the drama department of New York University.

Early Career

He tried, never gave up and this brought him his first appearance on TV when he had a role in The Doctors, which was a soap opera on NBC. He had bigger success in 1988 when he borrowed his voice in Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends instead of George Carlin. This show was a very famous children’s show. His film career started a year earlier, i.e. in 1987 when he had a role in a film called Forever Lulu.

Theater

It should be pointed out that he also wanted to be a theater actor and that he never gave up this. The first time he was on the stage of Broadway was in 1986 when he was playing in Loot. His next appearance in a theater was in Serious Money, written by Caryl Churchill. It should be also noted that he did not play only on Broadway.

It is known that he received an Obie Award in 1991 for Best Actor for his role in Prelude to a Kiss. This play was later on put into a film in 1992. How much he loves theater is seen in the fact that he returned to the theater once again in 1998 to have a role in Hamlet, written by Shakespeare. The play was done at Joseph Papp Public Theater in NYC.

Films

He has played in a lot of films, and some of them are: Beetlejuice and Working Girl in 1988, The Hunt for Red October in 1990, Prelude to a Kiss in 1992, The Shadow in 1994, The Edge, Thick as Thieves and Mercury Rising in 1998, State and Main in 2000, Pearl Harbor, Cats & Dogs, The Royal Tenenbaums and Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within in 2001, The Cooler in 2003 (this film brought him many awards and nominations), Along Came Polly, The Aviator and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie in 2004, Rise of the Guardians in 2012, The Boss Baby in 2017, Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018, and many more, these are just some of them.

Career lessons

1. He always points out that people need to be open to new opportunities and alternative paths in their lives. He is the best example since he studied to be a politician or a lawyer but ended up being an actor.

2. He always mentions that people should follow their gut when choosing their paths and not the amount of money something may bring them.

3. He always points out the importance of family and parents. He stresses that the parents are the ones we should thank for our success in life. Being with them, and bonding with them is one of the most important things in life.

Alec Baldwin Net Worth

Since he was one of the most active and popular actors in the USA, and taking into account that he has acted a lot, his net worth of 65 million USD is not a surprise at all.