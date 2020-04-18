Ireland Baldwin Is Suffering From Severe Anxiety in Quarantine

Ireland Baldwin, 24, the daughter of the famous Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, 62, revealed to her fans that she is suffering from a severe anxiety discorded.

The young model said that her anxiety is much worse at night, and that during the COVID-19 isolation period, it reached an all-time high.

Ireland says that she suffers every night as she battles her mental problems in quarantine. She has been recording Instagram live stories for days now, in an effort to help herself and at the same time share the news with her fans. She will also have guests, including her friends and anxiety and mental disorder experts.

Since she has to spend all of her time at home, young Ireland has been cooking more than ever. Of course, she shared that with her 582,000 Instagram followers too. It has helped her stay busy and keep her mind of her issue.

Furthermore, she decided to paint a new mural in her backyard. She posted two pictures, and in the second one she stripped down into a red bikini top and sat atop a ladder. It looked like she really enjoyed the new project!