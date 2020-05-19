Heidi Klum Shares A Slideshow of Topless Photos With Husband

One of the most famous supermodels in history, Heidi Klum, 46, enjoyed the weekend at home with her musician husband Tom Kaulitz, 30.

During quarantine that is still going on in many parts of the world, the star model is spending time alongside her husband. She is not afraid of sharing provocative photos of herself, which is what she did this time around as well.

This weekend, Heidi and Tom celebrated the weekend on their backyard patio. She shared a slideshow of 9 photos. She photographed everything, from the pair kissing and her ring, to her dog and herself covering her breasts with nothing but her arm!

She tied her hair in a messy bun/ponytail and smiled a lot. It was a cheerful and relaxed day in her household so she decided to strip topless too. Her thin black thong is also visible, popping out of her towel. Her post gained more than 204,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments. The model has over 7.4 million followers on Instagram.