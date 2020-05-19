Home Celebrities Heidi Klum Shares A Slideshow of Topless Photos With Husband
CelebritiesNews

Heidi Klum Shares A Slideshow of Topless Photos With Husband

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

One of the most famous supermodels in history, Heidi Klum, 46, enjoyed the weekend at home with her musician husband Tom Kaulitz, 30.

During quarantine that is still going on in many parts of the world, the star model is spending time alongside her husband. She is not afraid of sharing provocative photos of herself, which is what she did this time around as well.

Source: Instagram.com

This weekend, Heidi and Tom celebrated the weekend on their backyard patio. She shared a slideshow of 9 photos. She photographed everything, from the pair kissing and her ring, to her dog and herself covering her breasts with nothing but her arm!

Read also: Heidi Klum Wears a Pink Blazer to “America’s Got Talent”

View this post on Instagram

IT’S THE WEEKEND ❤️

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

She tied her hair in a messy bun/ponytail and smiled a lot. It was a cheerful and relaxed day in her household so she decided to strip topless too. Her thin black thong is also visible, popping out of her towel. Her post gained more than 204,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments. The model has over 7.4 million followers on Instagram.

Read also: Heidi Klum Wears a Leopard Disaster and Then Flaunts a Busty Display in a Silver Party Dress!

Source: Instagram.com

Who is The Wife of Kim Jong-un?

Salma Hayek Shares a Post Swimming Session Makeup-Free Photo

American Actress Lena Dunham Turns 34

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
18 + 22 =


Avatar

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy