A Look Back On Britney Spears’ First Year On Top, 20 Years Later

Britney Spears is undoubtedly on of the biggest stars in the history of music. Although she has had many controversies over the years, her initial fame and rise to prominence are hard to match. It has been 20 years since the start of her career, so we take a look back on the time she took the world by storm.

When Britney’s debut album “Baby One More Time” appeared, she became a musical sensation seemingly overnight. The single came out towards the end of 1998, and the album of the same name came in January of 1999. An immediate pop icon, her dominance began.

In 1999, she appeared everywhere, from TV and radio specials and glamorous award shows, to Disney concerts. Her fans, especially the youngest, learned all the words of her songs and could dance the choreography from her music videos perfectly. When rumors of her dating the NSYNC star Justin Timberlake broke out, the media and the fans went into a frenzy.

Her first album stormed to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and her first tour was ready to start. She even appeared on the cover of “Rolling Stone.” The year of 1999 was also the one when crop tops happened thanks to Britney.

That year, Britney won countless awards from numerous award shows. She took home hardware from the Teen Choice Awards, MTV Europe Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and others.

After the legendary first year, many more successful songs and albums came, followed by tours and dozens of awards. Spears remains one of the most influential and beloved stars in the history of entertainment. Although she later experienced more than a few controversies and troubles that stained her career. Today however, she still has an incredible fan following.