Heidi Klum Wears a Pink Blazer to “America’s Got Talent”

On her way to the set of the famous competitions how, supermodel Heidi Klum, 46, showed one again that she can pull of whatever outfit she thinks of.

Her latest look reminds of the iconic ‘80s trends. The model chose a pink blazer, a pair of ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, and a pair of high heels. She also carried an oversized handbag that matched her red-bottom white heels, and wore white sunglasses.

Despite all of the details, the star of the outfit was the striking pink blazer that fit her amazingly well. She was all smiles on her way to work. Her jewelry included a thick choker necklace, a few rings on both hands, and some bracelets.

This is definitely a style many women will try to copy in the coming months, and they should because it truly looks stunning!