Heidi Klum Wears a Leopard Disaster and Then Flaunts a Busty Display in a Silver Party Dress!

Supermodel and 90s fashion icon Heidi Klum, 46, appeared at the Elton John Foundation’s charity dinner in Los Angeles following the Academy Awards, where she donned an original animal print dress and then changed her outfit for another event and delighted everyone with her appearance.

However, the first dress she wore did not appeal to her fans, who described the dress as a curtain with a leopard print.

“I love you, Heidi, but please learn how to dress well. Lots of bad choices these days. Sorry”, the first comment on her photo read.

“You can do it better, Heidi,” one girl wrote, and another guy added: “A very ugly dress.” “What? I’m very disappointed with this look,” one of her Instagram followers wrote.

While everyone wondered why her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, was not at the Oscars, she changed her clothes and went to the “Vanity fair” party, where she presented herself in a more provocative Georges Hobeika dress.

We must admit, this was more than a provocative dress. The neckline she presented is one of the most alluring necklines we have seen lately on the red carpet – the two sides of her dress were connected only by a ribbon.

The 46-year-od model shone in this dress and did not remove the smile from her face. With this combination, she changed her hairstyle and removed some of her hair from her face and tied it at the back. Klum’s makeup was flawless – “smokey eyes” and strong flesh lipstick looked perfect on her.