Hailey Bieber Poses in a Tiny String Bikini on Instagram

Supermodel Hailey Bieber, 23, surprised her fans during these tough quarantine times with a fresh new bikini photo on her social media page.

The star model posed in a revealing grey and black Christian Dior string bikini. She treated her 26.7 million followers on Instagram to one more stunning look at her incredibly fit and curvaceous body.

Her post almost reached 1.3 million likes, with fans commenting her beauty and lean figure. She captioned the photo with, “craving some 🌞🌞 and thinking about 🇯🇲.”

Hailey has been spending her quarantine time alongside her husband and music superstar Justin Bieber, 26, in their Canada home. Naturally then, she has been craving some sun and warmer weather she is used to in LA.

Aren’t we all! We just have to be patient for a little bit more until things go back to how they were!