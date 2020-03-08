Did Hailey Baldwin Have Plastic Surgery?

There have been rumors started on YouTube that Hailey Baldwin, 23, now Hailey Bieber, has had plastic surgery procedures and is unwilling or shy to admit it.

YouTuber by the name of Lorry Hill revealed it is easy to spot is a person has had plastic surgery, and that she thinks the supermodel is guilty. She goes so far as to suggest Justin Bieber himself has had one such procedure, and that he is hiding it.

There are two types of people who deny plastic procedures, one being the fans who defend their favorite stars, and the others who simply cannot tell. The YouTuber says, “The thing I’m starting to learn is the more natural someone looks, the more plastic surgery they seem to have had. Especially in Hollywood.”

The before and after photos show that Hailey’s work was slow, subtle, and gradual. The surgeons in Hollywood have mastered the art and can now make their work almost untraceable. “Nowadays I have noticed plastic surgeons are doing gradual work drawn-out within a period of three to five even ten years.”

Hailey’s eyebrows had a lift according to her, which is done with either Botox or surgery. Her hairline is also different. The distance between eyebrows is different, and the hairline is smaller.

Lorry suspects the model has had an upper blepharoplasty, because she once had naturally hooded eyes. She now has more space for makeup on her lids. This is a good example of surgery according to the YouTube expert, because such eyes can cause field of vision trouble in alter years.

Moving on, Baldwin has also done something to her nose, which was originally quite similar to that of her father. Since 2015, it has slowly been looking more and more different. This could very well be a result of a septoplasty and a hump removal.

During her many interviews, Hailey has been asked many times about potential plastic and beauty procedures. She has always denied them, but the media and fans are more and more skeptical.