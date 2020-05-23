Gronkowski Reveals The True Reason For Coming Out of Retirement

NEW YORK POST – 05/23/2020: Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to play football with Tom Brady. But, this wasn’t the only reason for his return to the gridiron. Apparently, his mother lives in Florida. This was the main reason Gronk decided to come back.



The future Hall of Famer had this to say: You know, everyone keeps asking me ‘Did Tom (Brady) get you to Tampa? Well, of course it didn’t hurt that Tom went to Tampa, you know, and the opportunity to go to Tampa was there too. But you know, Tom was like the appetizer, and then there’s a few other reasons.”

One of the best tight ends of all time was a guest at “The Ellen Show” where he disclosed the other reasons that made him reconsider retirement. Talking to Ellen, Gronkowski added: “I love the weather. But the main course, the main reason why I came down to Tampa to play is because my mother live two hours away. She can get to all the games, all eight of our home games. Whenever I have days off, she’s two hours down the street, and I get to see her. So she’s super excited.”

Read Also: Tom Brady Workouts as Buccaneer For The First Time

Rob Gronkowski was out of the league for one season, and he let his body heal. In the mid-time, he tried his skills in the WWE, before signing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his stint with New England Patriots, Gronk won three Super Bowls.

Upon coming to Tampa, Rob signed a one-year deal worth $10 million. It is expected that his reunion with Tom Brady could bring a Super Bowl to Florida once again. In addition to Gronkowski, Brady will also have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in his receiving corps.

Source: nypost.com