Gisele Bündchen Shares an Important Message About the Coronavirus

Twenty years had passed since Gisele Bündchen gained the title of the highest-paid model in the world when she was at the height of her career and dominated the world of modeling.

But even though those times are far behind us, the 39-year-old Gisele has once again shown us her flawless figure while enjoying a family vacation in Costa Rica with her husband Tom Brady and their two children. She decided to take a part of her vacation time to talk about the current situation in the world during coronavirus pandemic.

She posted on Instagram her photo taken at sunset and a message in Portuguese and English in which she shared her thoughts on the current situation.

“What is happening in the world is the ultimate reminder that we are all connected to each other, and what we choose to do is going to affect us all. For this moment of crisis, we need to understand the importance of physical distancing. We need to protect each other so we don’t get sick and can all stay well together”, she wrote on Instagram.

Brazilian model continued: “Even if you are young and healthy, we all need to follow the recommended protocols and precautions because in doing so we can end up saving someone’s life – particularly the elderly and those who are sick and immunocompromised. We need community thinking. Think about it – it could be your father, mother, grandmother or someone you know that is most at risk.”

“It is important that we act in solidarity and that we act in the best interest of our common society. We cannot let fear and anxiety consume our minds. These feelings generate stress and stress lowers our immune system and our ability to fight infections and viruses. We must instead take care of ourselves and also try our best to help those who are most at risk by supporting them and their basic needs”, she stated.

Gisele encouraged her followers to show solidarity and told them that we should not allow fear and anxiety to overcome our thoughts, and thanked all the healthcare professionals “who have been working tirelessly to help all of us”.