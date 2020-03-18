“The Walking Dead” Star Norman Reedus Looks Unrecognizable While Shopping With Diane Kruger

The actor Norman Reedus is famous for his roles in the series “The Walking Dead” and the movie “Inglourious Basterds.” But in recent times, he has not been getting much attention because of his roles, but for his marriage to actress Diane Kruger. His increasingly neglected look is also something that is baffling his fans.

After their grocery shopping photos were released amid the spread of the coronavirus, many wondered what was going on with him.

Long and tangled hair, weight loss, and fatigue on the face look like they became his trademark. Wherever they appear, he and Diane cannot go unnoticed, and they do not hide the resentment when the paparazzi try to capture their every move.

The pair met in 2015 on the set of the movie “Sky,” and made their first appearance together a year later. In 2018, they welcomed a daughter.

The 51-year-old actor has a 20-year-old son from his marriage to model Helena Christensen. Diane had been in a relationship with actor Joshua Jackson before Norman and had been married to director Guillaume Canet before him.