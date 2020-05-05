George and Amal Clooney Are Heading for a $500 Million Divorce

One of the most intriguing Hollywood marriages seems to have come to an end. Actor George Clooney and lawyer Amal Clooney have been married for five years, but it appears that they are having a hard time in quarantine.

The famous couple is used to being apart because of the nature of their jobs. Now they are forced to spend time together in isolation, and things are not going great.

“George is not taking well to being bossed around, and Amal’s finding it suffocating and tedious having to clean up after him”, a source told Globe, adding that they headed to a $500 million divorce.

This is not the first time that the end of their marriage is speculated. Back in February, some tabloids claimed that the two are having an unhappy marriage. At the time, it was reported that the actor is heading for a $520 million divorce.

However, there is still no official confirmation, and considering that their divorce has already been speculated about on several occasions, this information should be taken with as a rumor until it becomes official, the media outlets report.

George and Amal have two-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.