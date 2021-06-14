25 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Have Twins

Have you ever wondered about celebs who have twin children? If you have, you’ve come to the right place. In this article we’re going to talk about the 26 celebrities that have been blessed with twin offsprings. Let’s see who they are.

Kristen Wiig

Not too many people knew Wig was expecting newcomers n her life. The first news that she’s even a mother broke out in June of 2020. Together with her better half, Avi Rothman, they welcomed surrogate twins named Shiloh and Luna.

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

This pair met each other at the filming of True Blood, and now their family counts four, as they have twins named Poppy and Charlie.

Zoe Saldana

For those of you unfamiliar with Zoe’s private life, she’s married to Marco Perego. The two got married in 2013 and welcomed their children, Cy and Bowie in 2014.

Madonna

As is the case with many celebrities, Madonna adopted her twins when they were only four years old. Today, they have eight, and their names are Estere and Stella. Just like her other son David and daughter Mercy, Estere and Stella are from Malawi.

Gordon Ramsay

The famous chef has two grown-up kids called Jack and Holly. Most of you probably met them through the TV and some of Gordon’s shows.

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique famously married former tennis player Anna Kournikova, and a few years back, in 2017, they announced that their baby son and daughter Nicholas and Lucy have been born. In 2018, they snapped the first photos of the babies and shared them on Instagram.

Beyoncé

You’ll find very few people blessed with talent, wealth, and beauty than Beyonce. Together with her long-time partner Jay-Z, they make amazing music but also got lucky on a personal plan. In June of 2017, the famous singer brought to life Sir and Rumi.

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the most recognizable faces in the world of sports Cristiano Ronaldo has it going in his personal life. Eva and Mateo are the names of his twins who he shares with long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

George Clooney

For a long time, Clooney was the most sought-after bachelor in Hollywood. Look at him now, a true family man who also has twins whose names are Ella and Alexander.

Geena Davis

Davies leads a closed personal life when it comes to her children, so there aren’t too many photos of her baby boys. The boys are men now slowly approaching their eighteenth birthday. Kian and Kaiis came to the world when Geena was 48-years old. Amazing!

Michael J. Fox

The man who appeared as someone able to be forever young has a massive family. His son has 31 years while his daughter Esme is 20 years old. But this section is dedicated to Aquinnah and Schuyler, his 25-year old twins.

Neil Patrick Harris

Another pair of twins came from a surrogate mother, but Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are amazing parents nonetheless. Harper and Gideon enjoy a happy life with their two dads.

Jane Seymour

The famed actress got her twins back in 1995 and named them Jonathon and Kristopher. Unfortunately, she split with the father of the boys, director James Keach.

Celine Dion

Celine’s longtime partner died back in 2016, but she has fond memories of him. The most important ones are of course their 20-year old son Rene, and twins Eddy and Nelson who are ten years old.

Marcia Cross

The actress who got famous after an amazing role in the Desperate Housewives loves to put a lot of pride in her son and daughter, Eden and Savannah. She gave birth to twins back in 2007. She describes the feeling of motherhood as an amazing feeling.

Julie Bowen

A funny story comes from Bowen’s side, as she was pregnant when she was cast for her role in Modern Family. Her sons John and Gustav are now twelve years old, and the sitcoms she auditioned for are some of the best of all time.

Holly Robinson Peete

Holly has twins, Rodney Jr. and Ryan, with former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete. They were born in 1997, and in recent times the family opened more about Rodney Jr’s life with autism.

Rebecca Romijn

Rebecca Romijn is famously married to Jerry O’Connell. The pair has twin baby girls called Charlie and Dolly. They are twelve years old now, and their mother admitted she had a handful raising two kids at the same time.

Ricky Martin

The Latin singer turned many heads once it was public he’s not a heterosexual, considering his status as a sex symbol. Together with his partner Jwan Yosef, he raised twins Matteo and Valentino who came to this world via a surrogate mother. They didn’t stop at these two but also have another son and daughter, Renn and Lucia.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex&The City Star also has twins with her long-time partner Matthew Broderick. The girls are now twelve years old and are named Marion Loretta and Tabitha. Their son, James Wilkie is a 19-year old.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s kids are named Monroe and Moroccan and they are ten years old. Unfortunately, just like some of the other couples on our list, she’s no longer married to their father Nick Cannon.

Angelina Jolie

You could have guessed that the Jolie/Pitt coupe is going to feature on our list. Their twins Vivienne and Knox are just two of their six children. The pair is currently leading a custody battle.

Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo just split with A-Rod and went straight back to the hands of Ben Affleck. But, her most productive relationship was the one with Marc Anthony, as the pair has twins Max and Emme since 2008.

Chris Hemsworth

The Aussie star has twin boys Tristan and Sasha with his partner Elsa Pataky. In addition, they also have a daughter India Rose, aged nine. The pair remains very secretive with their kids, but it’s cute how they protect their privacy.

Julia Roberts

Roberts is another mom that keeps the privacy of her kids to herself, so there aren’t too many photos of Hazel and Phinnaeus who are now 16-years old. Julia shares her kids with long-time partner Daniel Moder, with whom she also has a son, Henry.