George and Amal Clooney Splash $112.000 on Kids’ Playhouse

Actor George Clooney, 58, and his wife, lawyer Amal, 42, decided to surprise their two-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with a new entertainment venue.

According to the Mirror, spouses will invest $112.000 in a playhouse for their children. The two-story amusement facility will be modeled as an England villa.

The playhouse will have air conditioning, a functional kitchen, and will be connected to water pipes. To make it fun for Alexander and Ella, they will make a life-size toy giraffe and a zip-wire.

The couple hired interior decorator Barbara Butler and Michael Smith, who are known for remodeling former President Barack Obama’s White House office.

“It is extravagant, but George and Amal want the best. They are also adamant the kids are appreciative and don’t take anything for granted,” their friend told The Sun.

By the way, Amal and George have recently donated around $1 million to various organizations, including the British National Health Service and one Italian association, to help fight against coronavirus.