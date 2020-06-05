Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, 48, also known by his WWE stage name “The Rock,” has called out US President Donald Trump over the ongoing protests and riots int he country.
The actor took to Instagram where he shared a video of himself calling out Trump, asking him where he is. Johnson has more than 185 million followers on Instagram. This means he is one of the most influential celebrities on the whole of social media.
Johnson started the video off by asking, “Where are you? Where is our leader” He does not use Trump’s name, but it is pretty evident from the context to whom he is talking. He proceeds to talk for 8 minutes and 25 seconds, sharing his thoughts and views on the whole situation in America. His post became viral quickly and currently has over 2.55 million likes, 12 million views, and around 73,000 comments.
Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun. #normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter
Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities around the world, with a massive fan-following. He always speaks up whenever there is a crisis around and uses his influence, fame, and resources to help those around him.
About a week ago, he called for normalizing equality when he shared a photo honoring George Floyd. Floyd was killed while in custody by the Minneapolis Police Department. Ever since, there have been major protests, riots, and looting in all 50 states.
Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck – cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
In another post of support to the black community in the USA, “The Rock” shared a slideshow of four photos. He captioned the post with, “Black Lives Matter #normalizeequality” and once again showed his humane side. Hundreds of companies, firms, and corporations shared the same blacked-out images on their social media accounts, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
