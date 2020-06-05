Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, 48, also known by his WWE stage name “The Rock,” has called out US President Donald Trump over the ongoing protests and riots int he country.

The actor took to Instagram where he shared a video of himself calling out Trump, asking him where he is. Johnson has more than 185 million followers on Instagram. This means he is one of the most influential celebrities on the whole of social media.

Johnson started the video off by asking, “Where are you? Where is our leader” He does not use Trump’s name, but it is pretty evident from the context to whom he is talking. He proceeds to talk for 8 minutes and 25 seconds, sharing his thoughts and views on the whole situation in America. His post became viral quickly and currently has over 2.55 million likes, 12 million views, and around 73,000 comments.

Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities around the world, with a massive fan-following. He always speaks up whenever there is a crisis around and uses his influence, fame, and resources to help those around him.

About a week ago, he called for normalizing equality when he shared a photo honoring George Floyd. Floyd was killed while in custody by the Minneapolis Police Department. Ever since, there have been major protests, riots, and looting in all 50 states.

In another post of support to the black community in the USA, “The Rock” shared a slideshow of four photos. He captioned the post with, “Black Lives Matter #normalizeequality” and once again showed his humane side. Hundreds of companies, firms, and corporations shared the same blacked-out images on their social media accounts, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.