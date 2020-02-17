Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Net Worth 2020 – Former Wrestler And A Hollywood Icon

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, used to be a professional wrestler and later became the Hollywood icon of action movies. He is best known for movies like The Scorpion King, Hercules and The Fast and The Furious films.

After his fame in wrestling, he became the world’s highest-paid actor in 2016. His estimated net worth is $185 million.

Dwayne’s Early Life and Career

Dwayne Douglas Johnson was born in 1972 in California. His father and his grandfather, and many other relatives as well were professional wrestlers. Even though he watched his dad in the ring a lot as a kid, he didn’t plan on following his footsteps.

He used to play football at the University of Miami. There he studied criminology and psychology. After a back injury, he started with wrestling. In 1996, he got into WWF and after some victories started calling himself The Rock.

Dwayne became one of the superstars in WWE’s history- he became the world champion ten times, won +the WWF/E Championship eight times and also won the WCW/ World Championship twice.

Dwayne’s acting career

His acting career started in 2000 in the episode of Star Trek: Voyager. There he had the role of an alien wrestler. He also appeared in shows such as Hannah Montana.

Dwayne’s breaking roles were in The Mummy Returns (2001) and Scorpion King (2002). Other following roles were in movies Be Cool (2005), The Game Plan (2007) and Race to Witch Mountain (2009).

After 2010, he acted in movies like G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Hercules (2014) and probably the most significant role in the Fast and Furious film franchise. He appeared in the new Baywatch (2017) as well.

Dwayne’s Endorsement and Other Work

A few years ago, The Rock signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour and also created his own line, Project Rock, under that brand.

Dwayne’s Houses and Cars

He had an estate in the Hidden Hills in Los Angeles which he sold for almost $5 million. He bought a 13,700 square feet property in Miami which has 5 bedrooms, a six-car garage, and the gym. It cost him $5.5 million.

When it comes to cars, he owns the Ford F-150 truck, 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, an Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, and an Audi R8.

Dwayne’s Net Worth

The Rock makes $10-20 million per movie, and his net worth now is around $185 million.