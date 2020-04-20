Dwayne Johnson Adorable Video With His Daughter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, is one of the most popular parents of Hollywood, and except his many blockbusters, he is famous for the beautiful bond with his daughter Jasmine, 4.

The former WWE superstar and champion regularly shares content including his young one. This time around, he revealed that he regularly sings her the song from “Moana”.

Johnson said that it was the 937th time he sang it for her, and wrote the following caption:

“And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it – we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can.

#BringItOnBaby”

His post currently has almost 2.3 million likes and around 46,000 comments. The Rock is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, evident by his 180 million followers. Sylvester Stallone was one of those who commented, as he wrote, “Great! Now that’s entertainment!”