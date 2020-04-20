Dwayne Johnson Adorable Video With His Daughter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, is one of the most popular parents of Hollywood, and except his many blockbusters, he is famous for the beautiful bond with his daughter Jasmine, 4.
The former WWE superstar and champion regularly shares content including his young one. This time around, he revealed that he regularly sings her the song from “Moana”.
And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it – we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤
We walked Hobbs a mile down the road so he can get some fresh air and guess who gets to carry him all the way back home because he was too tired. I still love this lil’ SOB. And ironically, this is also how I hold and carry @kevinhart4real. Stay healthy and safe, my friends.
His post currently has almost 2.3 million likes and around 46,000 comments. The Rock is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, evident by his 180 million followers. Sylvester Stallone was one of those who commented, as he wrote, “Great! Now that’s entertainment!”
Alriiiight I’ll admit, seeing this post from my mama @atajohnson got me emo. This is a very old traditional song about my grandfather’s village in Samoa. FALEALILI. Then to see my daughters feel their mana in their blood with their grammy showcasing our culture makes my ol’ heart swell with love 🖤 Then to realize today’s my late grandfather’s birthday made this whole thing heavenly. Beautiful to see in such uncertain times. This one’s for you grandpa. Rest in love & happy birthday High Chief 🥃 🌺🇼🇸 @atajohnson ・・・ On this beautiful Atlanta morning my granddaughters and I were outside playing & dancing their version of the siva to their favourite samoan song, 🎸 Minoi Minoi Minoi 🎼 Suddenly, “FALEALILI” filled the air…the beautiful traditional song of the village of Falealili, my late father’s village! And as my heart skipped a beat, it dawned on me today is his birthday in heaven. Love you Mum & Daddy! Manuia lou aso fanau Daddy ❤️ #HighChiefPeterFaneneMaivia